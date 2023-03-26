Security lapses at Modi’s event in Davanagere  

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Two security lapses occurred during PM Narendra Modi’s programme in Davanagere on Saturday and details of the incidents are being prepared by the police department.

The first one was at the beginning of Modi’s roadshow near GMIT, where Basavaraj (28) from Koppal crossed the barricades and rushed in a bid to shake hands with Modi. But the Special Protection Group personnel and Davangere police stopped him.

There was a second incident of an NCC officer trying to barge inside the D-Zone and get a picture with Modi. The third incident was of people rushing towards the PM. But the police failed to confirm the two incidents.

ADGP Alok Kumar tweeted, “As being reported in a section of media, there was no breach in security. It was an unsuccessful attempt. He was caught by myself and SPG at a safe distance. Appropriate action is being taken.”

As being reported in a section of media, there was no breach in security as such of Hon’ble PM at Davangere today. It was an unsuccessful attempt



He was caught immediately by myself and SPG at a safe distance



Appropriate action is being taken in this regard pic.twitter.com/qsqdoBCszN — alok kumar (@alokkumar6994) March 25, 2023

Davanagere SP CB Ryshyant said, “The news of a security breach is wrong. The incident was that a barricade enroute the roadshow fell due to excess pressure and an individual crossed over. The person was immediately sent in and the barricade was fixed. The whole incident happened way before Hon’ble PM had crossed that point.”

