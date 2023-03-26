Home States Karnataka

Security lapses at Modi’s event in Davanagere  

There was a second incident of an NCC officer trying to barge inside the D-Zone and get a picture with Modi.  

Published: 26th March 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Security lapses, Narendra Modi

Security lapses occurred during PM Narendra Modi’s programme in Davanagere

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Two security lapses occurred during PM Narendra Modi’s programme in Davanagere on Saturday and details of the incidents are being prepared by the police department.

The first one was at the beginning of Modi’s roadshow near GMIT, where Basavaraj (28) from Koppal crossed the barricades and rushed in a bid to shake hands with Modi. But the Special Protection Group personnel and Davangere police stopped him. 

There was a second incident of an NCC officer trying to barge inside the D-Zone and get a picture with Modi. The third incident was of people rushing towards the PM. But the police failed to confirm the two incidents.

ADGP Alok Kumar tweeted, “As being reported in a section of media, there was no breach in security. It was an unsuccessful attempt. He was caught by myself and SPG at a safe distance. Appropriate action is being taken.”

Davanagere SP CB Ryshyant said, “The news of a security breach is wrong. The incident was that a barricade enroute the roadshow fell due to excess pressure and an individual crossed over. The person was immediately sent in and the barricade was fixed. The whole incident happened way before Hon’ble PM had crossed that point.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
security lapses Narendra Modi Davanagere
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp