Home States Karnataka

4% Muslim quota was unconstitutional: Shah

Hitting out at them, Shah appreciated the Basavaraj Bommai government’s decision to use that 4 per cent reservation to increase the quota for Lingayats and Vokkaligas by 2 per cent each.

Published: 27th March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with CM Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa during the unveiling of the statues of Basaveshwara and Kempegowda in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with CM Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa during the unveiling of the statues of Basaveshwara and Kempegowda in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BIDAR/BENGALURU: Defending the Karnataka government’s decision to withdraw a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category recently and distributing it among Lingayats and Vokkaligas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Constitution has no provision to provide reservation to any particular religion.

Congress leaders termed it an attempt to create hatred among communities. Hitting out at them, Shah appreciated the Basavaraj Bommai government’s decision to use that 4 per cent reservation to increase the quota for Lingayats and Vokkaligas by 2 per cent each.

In a major decision on Friday, the Karnataka cabinet scrapped the 4 per cent OBC quota for Muslims under 2B category and moved them to the Economically Weaker Section. The freed-up quota was used to increase the reservation for Vokkaligas from 4 per cent to 6 per cent and for Lingayats from 5 per cent to 7 per cent.

Shah, who was speaking after unveiling a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gorta village in Bidar district, alleged that the previous Congress government had provided the 4 per cent quota to appease the minorities.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar wondered whether Lingayats and Vokkaligas had asked the government to take away the minority reservation to give it to them. “The existing 56 per cent cap on reservation should have been expanded to increase the reservation for the two communities. Lingayats had asked for a 15 per cent quota and Vokkaligas 12 per cent,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP government threatened Vokkaliga community’s religious head Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Panchamasali Lingayat seer Sri Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji to accept the 2 per cent hike each in reservation. “They are not beggars to accept it as it has been robbed from another community. Why is the BJP government trying to sow hatred between communities by scrapping the Muslims OBC quota? Are minorities not our people,” he asked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quota OBC Amit Shah Lingayats Vokkaligas Congress muslims
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp