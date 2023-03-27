Bommai: Will not rest till the oppressed get justice 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will release its list of candidates once the election dates are announced. “The BJP always releases the list of candidates only after the polling dates are declared. The same would be followed this time also. The list would be released at the right time,” he told reporters at his residence in Hubballi on Sunday.

On the ongoing reservation issue, Bommai said that he would not rest till the oppressed classes are given justice. He said the demand for a hike in the reservation for Vokkaligas and Lingayats had been pending for the last 30 years but the Congress did nothing and gave only false assurances.

“We showed our commitment by getting a report, got the study done, constituted a Cabinet sub-committee, and took a bold decision as per law,” the chief minister elaborated. Bommai said the Congress leaders are frustrated as the BJP did what they could not do. “The Congress always hoodwinked SC/STs and that has been their track record. They are under the wrong impression that they would get those votes by showing sympathy but are not aware of the fact that there is an elected government to decide it,” the CM said.

On allegations of the government snatching away 4% quota for Muslims and distributing the same among the other two communities, the CM said they are eligible for a 4% quota on economic grounds but now they are given 10% instead of 4%. “Then how would it become an injustice for the Muslims? The government has taken a wise decision by keeping the welfare of Muslims in mind,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking in Haveri, the CM said reservation has been given to Vokkaligas and Lingayats legitimately. Speaking at the inauguration of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Panchamasali community hall and laying the foundation stone for the Haradhyana Mandira in Haveri on Sunday, he said the reservation has been given to the communities without doing injustice to others.

“The relentless fight by Sri Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji awakened the State Government,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the State Government will soon release funds for Adi Jagadguru Panchacharya Veda, Agama, and Sanskrit Pathashale. Besides, all assistance will be given for goshalas and for the mutt development, Bommai said.

Centre will protect quota: Minister

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy in Tumakuru clarified that the state government has taken the decision to hike the reservation for different communities and classification of SC quota with an assurance from the BJP national leadership that it will give protection to the move in Parliament. He clarified that the government will not take any step to remove Lambanis and Bhovis from the SC category as mentioned by it in its reply to the Central SC Commission. “The hike in quota for SC/STs, classification and other changes will be implemented only after Parliament clears them,” he said.

