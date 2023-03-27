Erectile dysfunction cases rising, experts blame pandemic distress

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The psychological and financial pressures faced by the people, especially men, during the Covid pandemic has affected their sexual and reproductive health too. Nephro-urologists said cases of erectile dysfunction and impotence among men have increased and so have invasive surgeries to treat the issues.

Medical experts have seen an upsurge in impotency among the 18-45 age group post-Covid. This is because of emotional distress, job loss, isolation and excessive consumption of steroids to treat Covid, besides habits like smoking and alcohol consumption, experts said.

Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy, Senior Director, Urology, and Chairman, Renal Sciences Speciality Council, Fortis Hospitals, said that before 2020 (pre-pandemic), around 30-40 cases of patients complaining of erectile dysfunction (ED) or male impotency (MI) were seen on a monthly basis. But now these cases have doubled. The number of procedures requiring surgeries too has doubled, he said.

Consultations with doctors through the Covid and post-Covid periods revealed that most ED cases were linked to men facing severe financial and psychological issues and resulting stress and anxieties during the pandemic.

‘ED caused by narrowing blood vessels due to stress’

The underlying reason for Covid-driven ED could be the associations established between endothelial dysfunction (narrowing of blood vessels) and distress during Covid, the experts said. Dr Avinash TS, consultant urologist, SPARSH Hospital, also confirmed that ED cases are being seen in large numbers immediately after the pandemic.

He explained that for a person to have normal erection, good blood flow is required. The blood vessels become narrow when a person is in stress which results in ED. Cases in the younger population are treated with counselling and medicines.

Usually older patients need invasive surgeries requiring penile implants. Doctors explained that most ED and MI cases can be treated by a combination of counselling and oral medication and change in interpersonal relationship.

But in other cases, modern surgical techniques are required. ED is also associated with various causal factors such as age, diabetes, increased tobacco and alcohol consumption, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and obesity.

