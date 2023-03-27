Family tense after son gets arrested for PM's security breach attempt

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: A day after alleged security breach reported during the road show of Prime minister Narendra Modi in Davanagere, the family members of the youth who tried to run near the PM's vehicle have left their village locking the house.

Meanwhile, the youth Basavaraj Katagi, a resident of Gudlanur in Koppal district has been released on bail.

Villagers at Gudlanur said that Katagi had gone to attend the BJP rally in Davanagere where PM Modi was supposed to address along with the fellow villagers. Three vehicles were made from their village and Basavaraj was in one of the vehicles. It's said that Basavaraj had told many in the village that he will soon take photographs with the prime minister Modi.

"Basvaraj is a BJP party worker and die hard fan of prime minister Modi. When he claimed that he would take a picture with the prime minister, we did not believe him. But when he ran towards the PM's convoy we panicked. Luckily there was no untoward incident and he has been released on bail," said a villager.

Soon after the security breach attempt, Basavaraj was taken into police custody. He was stopped by the senior IPS officer Alok Kumar and a SPG personnel. The police constables on duty whisked him away from the programme venue and was taken to a local police station.

"After the news of arrest spread in the village, his family members panicked. They decided to go to their relative's house and left their home on Sunday morning. Many BJP leaders intervened to ensure no case was booked against the youth. The same has been explained to the family members over the phone," the villager added.

