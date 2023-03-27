Home States Karnataka

Internal reservation row: Banjara protest turns violent, BSY’s house damaged in stone-throwing

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapur, CM Bommai accused the Congress of provoking the protesters.

Published: 27th March 2023 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 02:07 PM

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Miscreants pelted stones at the residence of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa in his hometown Shikaripura in Shivamogga district on Monday. The incident took place when the Banjara community activists were staging protests against the internal reservation for SCs that the Karnataka government announced recently.

The Banjara Seva Sangha was staging the protest which was organised near the bus stand. They shouted slogans at the state government as well as the BJP-led Union government.

Later, some protesters removed the banners of PM Narendra Modi and CM Basavaraj Bommai. They then took out a protest march from Ambedkar Circle to Taluk Office. 

The protesters also tried to lay siege to the house of Yediurappa. However, the police put up barricades and stopped them. While removing the barricades, they clashed with the police personnel. The cops then resorted to a mild lathi charge.

Few police personnel as well as protesters were reportedly injured in the duel. Among the protesters, some miscreants pelted stones at the house leading to the window panes getting damaged.  

Stones pelting at the house of B S Yediyurappa in Shivamogga district

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapur, CM Bommai accused the Congress of provoking the protesters. He said the internal reservation was not done as per the recommendations of the AJ Sadashiva Commission but as per the Cabinet sub-committee recommendations.

"The Banjara community was worried that the community would be removed from the SC category. But, no need to worry about it. Instead of 3% reservation for the Banjara community, we have given 4.5% reservation. I would like to tell the Banjara leaders that we have protected the interest of the community," he said.

Bommai also said that Yediyurappa established the Tanda Development Corporation and provided basic amenities to the Banjara localities.

"There is a local Congress provocation behind the incident. I condemn the Congress conspiracy. Now, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala should tell who provoke the people," he added.

