Karnataka State BJP core panel discusses poll strategy 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who took part in a series of events in Karnataka on Sunday, attended a meeting of the state BJP core and campaign committees, where he asked BJP leaders to strengthen the party base in Karnataka.

The meeting was attended by CM Basavaraj Bommai, ex-CM BS Yediyurappa, state party president Nalinkumar Kateel, BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh, CT Ravi and others. Union ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Dharmendra Pradhan too attended the meeting at a private hotel.

It was the second core committee meeting after the party’s election campaign started. “We had hoped that the meeting would be about the candidate lists, but Shah discussed more about strengthening the party from the booth level, campaigning and roadshows. He discussed the election strategy,” BJP sources said.

Shah told leaders to publicise the recent cabinet decision to increase quota for Lingayats and Vokkaligas. During the last Assembly polls, PM Narendra Modi had come to Karnataka more than 20 times and this time too, he is expected to travel as many times, said a senior BJP leader.

