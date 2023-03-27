Kayaking & canoeing demo at Benniganahalli Lake to exhort girls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to encourage children, especially girls from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue kayaking, the Benniganahalli Lake Trust and the Karnataka Kayaking and Canoeing Association organised a kayaking demo on the Benniganahalli Lake.

The demo saw over 300 people spending their Sunday mornings, learning how to kayak up and down the lake. “The objective is to spread awareness. A lot of people usually go for more conventional sports like cricket or football, but sports like these can prove beneficial, especially as they are easily accessible to poor children,” said Balaji Ragotham Bali, a lake activist and one of the lake’s trustees. This is the second such demo at a Bengaluru lake.

Earlier, a similar demo took place at the Yele Mallappa Shetty lake in KR Puram where hundreds of people had participated. “On Sunday, as well, there was a very good response as many were unaware of the sport. For underprivileged girls, especially, it is very hard to garner interest due to a lack of awareness. Several NGOs are also willing to sponsor training cost, however, these are rarely taken up,” he said.

