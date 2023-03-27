Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Can Congress turn crisis into an opportunity?

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Just when it is preparing to go full throttle with its campaign to return to power in Karnataka and emerge as a strong force ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress is now facing one of its worst crises after the disqualification of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership.

The party may be waiting to take on the government when the Parliament session resumes on Monday and hoping to get some respite from the courts, but as a political party, its ability to take the issue before people will be put to test during the Karnataka polls.

Can the party convert this crisis into an opportunity is the big question. Any hope and possibility of the party’s revival are directly linked to that.

ALSO READ| Nearly fifty years later, Rahul follows in grandma Indira's footsteps with disqualification

It is almost like a now-or-never moment for the party as there are many positives for Congress. The Gandhi family has its appeal in Karnataka. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge can touch the chord with voters in his home state better than anywhere else in the country. Despite its poor show in elections, Congress has a considerable support base at the grassroots level.

The real challenge is to leverage those strengths. The Congress’ immediate response to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification raised doubts about its ability to take up the cudgels effectively. The party is likely to make it one of the major issues during the Karnataka polls. But translating it into electoral dividends depends on how its leaders connect with the masses to drive home their point.

The Congress’ biggest drawback is the lack of firepower required to match BJP’s carpet-bombing style of campaigning. Even before the announcement of poll dates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have addressed many rallies, taking turns to visit the state.

On their part, central leaders from Congress have hardly made their presence felt in Karnataka. They seem to have left it to state Congress president DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah to lead the party, making it look like a fight between the might of BJP’s central leadership versus state Congress leaders.

The speed and manner in which the Congress leader was disqualified raises several questions. Many in Congress feel that they need to talk about how Rahul is being constantly targeted by the ruling party for getting under its skin, and also larger issues of democracy, freedom of speech, and the opposition’s right and duty to question those in power.

It is yet to be seen if the party’s central or state units will come up with any campaign strategies

to take the message to voters and sustain it. The BJP will continue with its strategy of portraying Rahul as a non-serious politician and show that everything is not hunky-dory within the Grand Old Party. The party’s aggressive campaign against Rahul’s remarks in the United Kingdom was also seen as an attempt to sully his image as a serious politician, which he had gained after his Bharat Jodo yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

ALSO READ| Petition in SC challenges provision of automatic disqualification of MPs

As Congress raises the issue, BJP will certainly use Rahul’s “Modi surname” remarks against Congress terming it as an insult to a particular community. A court in Gujarat convicted the Congress MP for his remarks made in Kolar in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A day after the court verdict, he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member.

However, some senior BJP leaders admit, in private, that disqualifying an MP based on a lower court order sets a bad precedent. They are of the view that the Supreme Court should have the last word in the case of parliament members and state high courts in the case of legislators. Be that as it may, Congress’ ability to convert this crisis into an opportunity and woo Karnataka voters, especially neutral voters, will be put to test in the next few weeks.

Ramu Patil

Associate Editor

ramu@newindianexpress.com

Just when it is preparing to go full throttle with its campaign to return to power in Karnataka and emerge as a strong force ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress is now facing one of its worst crises after the disqualification of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership. The party may be waiting to take on the government when the Parliament session resumes on Monday and hoping to get some respite from the courts, but as a political party, its ability to take the issue before people will be put to test during the Karnataka polls. Can the party convert this crisis into an opportunity is the big question. Any hope and possibility of the party’s revival are directly linked to that.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ| Nearly fifty years later, Rahul follows in grandma Indira's footsteps with disqualification It is almost like a now-or-never moment for the party as there are many positives for Congress. The Gandhi family has its appeal in Karnataka. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge can touch the chord with voters in his home state better than anywhere else in the country. Despite its poor show in elections, Congress has a considerable support base at the grassroots level. The real challenge is to leverage those strengths. The Congress’ immediate response to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification raised doubts about its ability to take up the cudgels effectively. The party is likely to make it one of the major issues during the Karnataka polls. But translating it into electoral dividends depends on how its leaders connect with the masses to drive home their point. The Congress’ biggest drawback is the lack of firepower required to match BJP’s carpet-bombing style of campaigning. Even before the announcement of poll dates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have addressed many rallies, taking turns to visit the state. On their part, central leaders from Congress have hardly made their presence felt in Karnataka. They seem to have left it to state Congress president DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah to lead the party, making it look like a fight between the might of BJP’s central leadership versus state Congress leaders. The speed and manner in which the Congress leader was disqualified raises several questions. Many in Congress feel that they need to talk about how Rahul is being constantly targeted by the ruling party for getting under its skin, and also larger issues of democracy, freedom of speech, and the opposition’s right and duty to question those in power. It is yet to be seen if the party’s central or state units will come up with any campaign strategies to take the message to voters and sustain it. The BJP will continue with its strategy of portraying Rahul as a non-serious politician and show that everything is not hunky-dory within the Grand Old Party. The party’s aggressive campaign against Rahul’s remarks in the United Kingdom was also seen as an attempt to sully his image as a serious politician, which he had gained after his Bharat Jodo yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. ALSO READ| Petition in SC challenges provision of automatic disqualification of MPs As Congress raises the issue, BJP will certainly use Rahul’s “Modi surname” remarks against Congress terming it as an insult to a particular community. A court in Gujarat convicted the Congress MP for his remarks made in Kolar in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A day after the court verdict, he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member. However, some senior BJP leaders admit, in private, that disqualifying an MP based on a lower court order sets a bad precedent. They are of the view that the Supreme Court should have the last word in the case of parliament members and state high courts in the case of legislators. Be that as it may, Congress’ ability to convert this crisis into an opportunity and woo Karnataka voters, especially neutral voters, will be put to test in the next few weeks. Ramu Patil Associate Editor ramu@newindianexpress.com