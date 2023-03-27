Home States Karnataka

Shah rips apart Congress, JDS over corruption in Karnataka

Recalling the 2018 Assembly election in Karnataka, Shah said the BJP had to sit in the opposition despite winning 104 seats as the Congress and JDS joined hands to form the government. 

Published: 27th March 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Amit shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

GABBUR (RAICHUR DISTRICT) :  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the Opposition accusing the Congress and JDS of being corrupt. He was addressing a gathering after initiating and inaugurating several welfare schemes worth over Rs 4,500 crore at Gabbur village in Raichur district.
Shah said that the Congress and JDS are both “faces of corruption” and voters of Karnataka should not give them power.

Recalling the 2018 Assembly election in Karnataka, Shah said the BJP had to sit in the opposition despite winning 104 seats as the Congress and JDS joined hands to form the government. “JDS could not even win 40 seats. The JDS and Congress formed a coalition government to amass money. The Congress treated Karnataka like its ATM to transfer money to high command. You (voters) should decide whom to elect... a party that aims for the state’s welfare or a party that uses the state as its ATM,” he said.

Listing out the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led Union Government, Shah said that the country has earned a name in almost all fields and the economy has improved. He said Pakistan, which used to trouble India during the Congress rule, has now become powerless. He added that the casualties from Covid-19 in the country are much less compared to other countries.

“In Karnataka, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government has given sufficient grants for the completion of irrigation projects. The government has also provided reservation to many castes and also increased reservation for SC/STs,” he said.

On projects being implemented in Raichur, the Home Minister said, “An IIIT has been sanctioned for Raichur and a medical college is now functioning. Today, foundation stone has been laid for  Raichur airport,” he added.  

“The name of Hyderabad Karnataka Region was changed to Kalyana Karnataka by former CM BS Yediyurappa. He also changed it into a welfare state and increased grants to Kalayna Karnataka Region Development Board. Now, CM Bommai has further increased the grant to Rs 5,000 crore for the year 2023-24,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah JDS Congress corruption Bommai
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp