Shah rips apart Congress, JDS over corruption in Karnataka

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

GABBUR (RAICHUR DISTRICT) : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the Opposition accusing the Congress and JDS of being corrupt. He was addressing a gathering after initiating and inaugurating several welfare schemes worth over Rs 4,500 crore at Gabbur village in Raichur district.

Shah said that the Congress and JDS are both “faces of corruption” and voters of Karnataka should not give them power.

Recalling the 2018 Assembly election in Karnataka, Shah said the BJP had to sit in the opposition despite winning 104 seats as the Congress and JDS joined hands to form the government. “JDS could not even win 40 seats. The JDS and Congress formed a coalition government to amass money. The Congress treated Karnataka like its ATM to transfer money to high command. You (voters) should decide whom to elect... a party that aims for the state’s welfare or a party that uses the state as its ATM,” he said.

Listing out the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led Union Government, Shah said that the country has earned a name in almost all fields and the economy has improved. He said Pakistan, which used to trouble India during the Congress rule, has now become powerless. He added that the casualties from Covid-19 in the country are much less compared to other countries.

“In Karnataka, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government has given sufficient grants for the completion of irrigation projects. The government has also provided reservation to many castes and also increased reservation for SC/STs,” he said.

On projects being implemented in Raichur, the Home Minister said, “An IIIT has been sanctioned for Raichur and a medical college is now functioning. Today, foundation stone has been laid for Raichur airport,” he added.

“The name of Hyderabad Karnataka Region was changed to Kalyana Karnataka by former CM BS Yediyurappa. He also changed it into a welfare state and increased grants to Kalayna Karnataka Region Development Board. Now, CM Bommai has further increased the grant to Rs 5,000 crore for the year 2023-24,” he said.

