BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa held after Karnataka HC cancels interim bail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police arrested Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, former chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), on Monday, a few hours after the High Court of Karnataka cancelled his interim anticipatory bail in a corruption case. Justice K Natarajan noted that the custodial interrogation of Virupakshappa is necessary for the Lokayukta police.

He was taken into custody at Kyatsandra toll gate on NH 4 at Tumakuru while he was returning to the city from the Davanagere district.

A Lokayukta cop stops Channagiri BJP MLA

Madal Virupakshappa's car near Tumakuru on

Monday | Express

The court granted him interim anticipatory bail on March 7 with a condition that he should cooperate. After this, he appeared before the investigating officer but was not cooperating. Therefore, Lokayukta Special Public Prosecutor BB Patil filed objections to his bail petition. Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police moved the Supreme Court, seeking the cancellation of interim bail.

The high court, while dismissing the bail petition, said: “This court granted interim anticipatory bail until disposal of the case because there was no material found in the FIR at that time. Now, there is evidence to show his involvement as per the case diary of the police and statement of Mahesh, MD of KSDL.”

In his statement before the Magistrate, Mahesh revealed the active participation of Prashanth Kumar, accused No 2 in the tender process at the instance of his father. He stated there were instructions by Virupakshappa through his son Prashanth in floating tenders. “Prashanth has given all instructions to the complainant on behalf of his father. There were WhatsApp messages and telephone instructions given by Virupakshappa to Mahesh,” the court said.

‘CUSTODIAL QUIZZING NEEDED’

Prasanth almost acted on his father’s advice for the ten­der process, procurement process and demand and acceptance of the alleged bribe money, pertaining to KSDL. The mat­ter requires a detailed probe and without the custodial interrogation, it is not possible, the court said.

