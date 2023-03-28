Home States Karnataka

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa held after Karnataka HC cancels interim bail

Lokayukta Special Public Prosecutor BB Patil filed objections to his bail petition. Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police moved the Supreme Court, seeking the cancellation of interim bail.

Published: 28th March 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Lokayukta

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Lokayukta police arrested Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, former chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), on Monday, a few hours after the High Court of Karnataka cancelled his interim anticipatory bail in a corruption case. Justice K Natarajan noted that the custodial interrogation of Virupakshappa is necessary for the Lokayukta police.

He was taken into custody at Kyatsandra toll gate on NH 4 at Tumakuru while he was returning to the city from the Davanagere district. 

A Lokayukta cop stops Channagiri BJP MLA
Madal Virupakshappa’s car near Tumakuru on
Monday | Express

The court granted him interim anticipatory bail on March 7 with a condition that he should cooperate. After this, he appeared before the investigating officer but was not cooperating. Therefore, Lokayukta Special Public Prosecutor BB Patil filed objections to his bail petition. Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police moved the Supreme Court, seeking the cancellation of interim bail.

The high court, while dismissing the bail petition, said: “This court granted interim anticipatory bail until disposal of the case because there was no material found in the FIR at that time. Now, there is evidence to show his involvement  as per the case diary of the police and statement of Mahesh, MD of KSDL.”

In his statement before the Magistrate, Mahesh revealed the active participation of Prashanth Kumar, accused No 2 in the tender process at the instance of his father. He stated there were instructions by Virupakshappa through his son Prashanth in floating tenders. “Prashanth has given all instructions to the complainant on behalf of his father. There were WhatsApp messages and telephone instructions given by Virupakshappa to Mahesh,” the court said.

‘CUSTODIAL QUIZZING NEEDED’ 
Prasanth almost acted on his father’s advice for the ten­der process, procurement process and demand and acceptance of the alleged bribe money, pertaining to KSDL. The mat­ter requires a detailed probe and without the custodial interrogation, it is not possible, the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokayukta KSDL corruption case
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp