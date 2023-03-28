Bommai slams Congress, Yediyurappa refuses to blame anyone for protests at his residence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday accused opposition Congress leaders of instigating the Banjara community members to protest outside former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s residence in his hometown Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. He said the government is committed to protecting the interests of Banjaras and appealed to them not to resort to violence.

Yediyurappa, however, refused to blame anyone for the protest at his residence. Bommai alleged that unable to digest the BJP government’s move to provide social justice to all communities, Congress leaders are trying to instigate people, and the Banjara community should not come under their influence.

Members of the Banjara community stage a protest near the residence

He assured the Banjara community people that the government is committed to protecting their interests. “We have not implemented the Justice Sadashiva Commission report, but we constituted a cabinet sub-committee. There were apprehensions that they will be removed from the SC list, but we have made it clear that the community will continue to be on the list and the decision has also been conveyed to

the Centre. The quota was increased from 3% to 4.5% and it was done as per their demand. There is no confusion,” he elaborated.

The Thanda Development Corporation was established when Yediyurappa was chief minister and the BJP government also gave property documents to over 2 lakh people, he said. They should not resort to violence and if there are any issues, they can be resolved with discussions, Bommai said, and accused Congress of instigating violence for its political gains.

former CM BS Yediyurappa in Shikaripura, Shivamogga district, on Monday

Union Minister A Narayanswamy said Yediyurappa and the BJP government took several measures for the welfare of the community and they should not indulge in violence. BJP will always stand with all communities, including Banjaras, he added. “Congress’ instigation is against social justice. If Congress continues to indulge in such acts, BJP will not keep quiet,” he added.

Yediyurappa, however, refused to blame anyone for the protest at his residence. “It is not correct to blame anyone without getting all the details. I will visit Shikaripura in two-three days and talk to all of them, including those who protested. Misunderstanding among community members may be the reason and we can always discuss any issue,” he said.

The former CM said he had asked the officials not to arrest anyone. “The state government’s decision on the reservation has been welcomed by all. If there is anything that needs to be rectified, it can be done. It is better to meet the CM and discuss it and I will always be with them,” he said and added that he was hurt by the protest at his residence. Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called the attack on Yediyurppa’s residence politically motivated.

ALSO READ| Internal reservation row: Stones pelted at Yediyurappa's residence

YEDIYURAPPA RESPONSIBLE: BANJARA LEADER

Banjara community leader Raghavendra Naik told The New Indian Express that BJP grew in the state because of Yediyurappa. “The former CM became a tall leader because of the votes of the Banjara community in Shikaripura. Despite our support, Yediyurappa cheated our community when it came to the internal reservation,” he alleged. He said previous governments did not implement the recommendations of the Sadashiva Commission as the reservation is a sensitive issue.

“Yediyurappa is like a shadow CM. Wasn’t he aware of the decision of the BJP government? The protest was organised against this decision,” he added. Naik said the protesters wanted Yediyurappa or MP BY Raghavendra to come to the spot where they were protesting and receive a memorandum from them.

When neither of them came to receive the memorandum, the protesters marched towards Yediyurappa’s house, he said and blamed the police for the violence. There is no provision in the Constitution for internal reservation. “Still, the government announced it, to destroy the Banjara community. The 4.5% reservation is for 99 castes in the category. It includes Lambani, Bhovi, Koracha, Korama and others. Isn’t this an injustice?” he said.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday accused opposition Congress leaders of instigating the Banjara community members to protest outside former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s residence in his hometown Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. He said the government is committed to protecting the interests of Banjaras and appealed to them not to resort to violence. Yediyurappa, however, refused to blame anyone for the protest at his residence. Bommai alleged that unable to digest the BJP government’s move to provide social justice to all communities, Congress leaders are trying to instigate people, and the Banjara community should not come under their influence. Members of the Banjara community stage a protest near the residence He assured the Banjara community people that the government is committed to protecting their interests. “We have not implemented the Justice Sadashiva Commission report, but we constituted a cabinet sub-committee. There were apprehensions that they will be removed from the SC list, but we have made it clear that the community will continue to be on the list and the decision has also been conveyed to the Centre. The quota was increased from 3% to 4.5% and it was done as per their demand. There is no confusion,” he elaborated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Thanda Development Corporation was established when Yediyurappa was chief minister and the BJP government also gave property documents to over 2 lakh people, he said. They should not resort to violence and if there are any issues, they can be resolved with discussions, Bommai said, and accused Congress of instigating violence for its political gains. former CM BS Yediyurappa in Shikaripura, Shivamogga district, on Monday Union Minister A Narayanswamy said Yediyurappa and the BJP government took several measures for the welfare of the community and they should not indulge in violence. BJP will always stand with all communities, including Banjaras, he added. “Congress’ instigation is against social justice. If Congress continues to indulge in such acts, BJP will not keep quiet,” he added. Yediyurappa, however, refused to blame anyone for the protest at his residence. “It is not correct to blame anyone without getting all the details. I will visit Shikaripura in two-three days and talk to all of them, including those who protested. Misunderstanding among community members may be the reason and we can always discuss any issue,” he said. The former CM said he had asked the officials not to arrest anyone. “The state government’s decision on the reservation has been welcomed by all. If there is anything that needs to be rectified, it can be done. It is better to meet the CM and discuss it and I will always be with them,” he said and added that he was hurt by the protest at his residence. Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called the attack on Yediyurppa’s residence politically motivated. ALSO READ| Internal reservation row: Stones pelted at Yediyurappa's residence YEDIYURAPPA RESPONSIBLE: BANJARA LEADER Banjara community leader Raghavendra Naik told The New Indian Express that BJP grew in the state because of Yediyurappa. “The former CM became a tall leader because of the votes of the Banjara community in Shikaripura. Despite our support, Yediyurappa cheated our community when it came to the internal reservation,” he alleged. He said previous governments did not implement the recommendations of the Sadashiva Commission as the reservation is a sensitive issue. “Yediyurappa is like a shadow CM. Wasn’t he aware of the decision of the BJP government? The protest was organised against this decision,” he added. Naik said the protesters wanted Yediyurappa or MP BY Raghavendra to come to the spot where they were protesting and receive a memorandum from them. When neither of them came to receive the memorandum, the protesters marched towards Yediyurappa’s house, he said and blamed the police for the violence. There is no provision in the Constitution for internal reservation. “Still, the government announced it, to destroy the Banjara community. The 4.5% reservation is for 99 castes in the category. It includes Lambani, Bhovi, Koracha, Korama and others. Isn’t this an injustice?” he said.