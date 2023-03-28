JDS will get majority, second list in 2-3 days: HD Kumaraswamy

Home States Karnataka

Slamming the State Government for following a ‘divide and 'rule’ policy, Kumaraswamy said that the saffron party is pitting one community against another.  

Published: 28th March 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 07:22 AM

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Clearing the air over the JDS’ second list of candidates, senior party leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the names will be revealed in the next 2-3 days. He also expressed confidence in JDS getting a clear majority by winning more than 123 seats in the April/May Karnataka Assembly election. Addressing the media a day after the valedictory of the Pancharatna Yatra, Kumaraswamy said that the yatra received an overwhelming response.

Taking a jibe at CLP leader Siddaramaiah for hunting for a safe seat,  Kumaraswamy said that such a situation shouldn’t have come to a former CM who has presented 13 state budgets. “It is unfortunate that Siddaramaiah is lacking confidence... not two, but he might even contest from three constituencies,” Kumaraswamy said.

