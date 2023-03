Karnataka: 18 Jain seers attend coronation of Aagamakeerthi Swamiji

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

SHRAVANABELAGOLA: The coronation ceremony of Aagamakeerthi Swamiji, the new seer of the Digambar Jain Mutt in Shravanabelagola, was held at Chamundaraya Mantap on Monday. A group of 18 senior Bhattaraka seers of different Jain mutts of the state-supervised the ceremony, which went on for three hours.

Lalitakeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji of Karkala, Bhuvanakeer thi Bhattaraka Swamiji of Kanakagiri, Davalakeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji of Arahantagiri, Bhuvanakeerthi Swamini of Kambadahalli, Charukeerthi Panditacharavarya of Moodbidri, Lakshmisena Bhattaraka Swamiji of Jinakanchi, Dharmasena Bhattaraka Swamiji of Varuru, Devendrakeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji of Hombuja Mutt, BhattaKalanka Bhattaraka Swamiji of Sounda Mutt, Lakshmi Bhattaraka Swamiji of NR Pur Mutt, Vrushabasena Bhattaraka Swamiji of Lakkavalli, Jinasenaka Bhattaraka Swamiji of Nandani Mutt, Siddantakeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji of Arethippur Mutt, Lakshmisena Bhattaraka Swamiji of Kohlapur and Dharmastala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade participated in the rituals held under the leadership of senior pontiff Chandranatha Swamiji.

