Karnataka: Muslim forum to protest scrapping of quota

The Rajinder Sachar panel report had recommended 10 per cent reservation for Muslims, but it was not implemented.

Published: 28th March 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Members of SDPI protest against the State government for scrapping the 4% reservation for Muslims, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: All India Muslim Development Forum president Naseer Ahmad condemned the government’s decision to scrap the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under the 2B category, and said peaceful protests will be held with the support of various forums.

Ahmad was speaking to the media here on Monday. Appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow his slogan ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ in its true spirit, he said, “In the Muslim community, there are many economically backward people.

The Rajinder Sachar panel report had recommended 10 per cent reservation for Muslims, but it was not implemented. Now, Muslims are categorised under the Economically Weaker Section. It is undemocratic and anti-constitutional.”

“With the government scrapping reservation under 2B category and sharing it among Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the Muslim community will lose 300 medical seats, 1,700 engineering seats and 50 dental seats, besides 600 to 2,000 job opportunities will be lost annually,” he claimed. He appealed to the government to withdraw its decision.

