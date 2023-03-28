Karnataka: Unauthorised schools get time to come clean

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education officials have said that unauthorised schools in the state will be given time to rectify violations of rules by them so that students’ future is not affected. The Department of School Education and Literacy has identified 1,600 unauthorised schools in the state. Of them, 937 are in Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South and Bengaluru Rural areas. While the number of students studying in such schools is not known, department sources have put it at lakhs. “We conducted a survey of such schools and submitted a report to DSEL,” Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal said.

‘Don’t want to disturb schooling’

Earlier, Minister for School Education and Literacy BC Nagesh said that a list of such schools will be released after board examinations.

Common complaints against such schools are: conducting classes without government affiliation, misleading parents on the affiliation status, conducting classes for grades for which they have no permission and issues regarding the safety of buildings and children. Such schools have been functioning for several years. A prominent institution among them has many branches in the city and elsewhere without affiliation though it claims to have it from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

According to sources, the unauthorised schools will be given time to come clean. “We do not want to disrupt the schooling of children. It would not make sense to close down such schools or stop classes immediately as it would affect lakhs of students. We will give them time to submit relevant documents so that they are allowed to continue classes,” they said.

