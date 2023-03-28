Kunnur joins Congress, may make it difficult for Bommai in Shiggaon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panchamasali Lingayat leader and former BJP Lok Sabha member Manjunath Kunnur on Monday joined Congress, making any reelection bid of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district difficult.

Manjunath’s politically active son Raju Kunnur was with Bommai till recently. The father and son duo had identified with the Panchamasali Lingayat community’s struggle for the 2A reservation tag led by the community’s religious head Sri Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji.

Kunnur moving to the Grand Old Party may result in Bommai looking for a ‘safe seat’, a Congress leader observed. In the 2018 Assembly polls, Congress candidate Syed Ajjampeer Khadri had given stiff fight to Bommai. The Congress’ plan this time is to defeat Bommai, or any other BJP nominee for the seat, with the combination of Muslim and Panchamasali Lingayat community votes. Congress may field Kunnur, Vinay Kulkarni or any other Muslim candidate from Shiggaon, sources said.

In fact, Congress had planned to field Vinay Kulkarni from Shiggaon, but he was reluctant. Now, Kunnur may fit the bill, Congress sources said. Before joining Congress, Kunnur had spoken to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and taking his consent, revealed KPCC president DK Shivakumar, hinting that he may get the party ticket.

“It is a testimony to miserable conditions in BJP as the chief minister himself could not gain the trust of his own people. Then, is it possible to gain the trust of the people of the state?,” he ridiculed He predicted that Kunnur joining Congress will have an impact on the election results in the Shiggaon constituency, represented by Bommai.

Meanwhile, BL Devaraju, who lost the 2018 Assembly polls in KR Pete in Mandya district, also joined Congress and he may get the party ticket to contest against minister Narayanagowda. Leaders from different parties, including JDS, from Chintamani, KR Pete, Shiggaon and Shivamogga constituencies joined Congress.

