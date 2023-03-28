PSI scam accused hangs self in Uttara Kannada Siddapur

By Express News Service

KARWAR: GB Bhat, one of the accused in the PSI recruitment scam, which shook the state in 2022, allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Siddapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district. Bhat, who was called for interrogation as part of the subinspectors’ recruitment scam last year, died by suicide in the pumphouse room of his residence at Herur village in Siddapur taluk.

His body was found hanging by family members, who informed the police. According to police officials, Bhat was in severe debt and many came to his house, seeking repayment, and it was reportedly humiliating for him. “Unable to bear all this, he hanged himself,” the police stated. Bhat, who was president of Nelemavi Seva Cooperative Bank, is learnt to have been an influential person, reportedly having friends among the top brass of the police and the bureaucracy.

He was alleged to be acting as a middleman in the recruitment and transfer of officials. “That’s the reason he was taken for interrogation a couple of months ago,” said a village resident. Bhat was earlier associated with local leader Shanmuga Gouda, who was a follower of senior Congress leader R V Deshpande.

