Home States Karnataka

Security scare during Amit Shah's Bengaluru visit: Two detained

Police said two youths on a bike were found tailing the convoy and were stopped near Manipal Centre on Dickenson Road. They were immediately picked up for questioning.

Published: 28th March 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s security was allegedly breached after two youths followed the convoy for a few hundred metres during his visit to the city on Sunday. The police have detained two students in connection with the incident.

Shah’s convoy was heading from a hotel on Race Course Road to HAL Airport on Sunday night. The police said two youths on a bike were found tailing the convoy and were stopped near Manipal Centre on Dickenson Road. They were immediately picked up for questioning.

Sources said that the youths followed the convoy on Cubbon Road before they were stopped by the police. “They were questioned and it was found that both are residents of Neelasandra and studying BA at a private college in RT Nagar. They entered the Cubbon Road after coming against the one-way from Safina Plaza junction,” an official said.

“Though Raju, a traffic policeman, tried to stop them, they tried to escape as they were coming against the one way and hit him causing minor injury and entered the Cubbon Road, where the convoy was passing. They were taken to Commercial Street police station, where they were questioned for several hours. They have made a statement that they had no clue about the convoy movement and they entered Cubbon Road thinking that the traffic police may catch and fine them,” the official added.

The police have taken a written statement from the students in connection with the alleged security breach. Besides, they have been booked for negligent riding and obstructing a public servant from discharging duty, based on the complaint filed by Raju, a head constable attached to Shivajinagar traffic police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Security breach
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp