Security scare during Amit Shah's Bengaluru visit: Two detained

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s security was allegedly breached after two youths followed the convoy for a few hundred metres during his visit to the city on Sunday. The police have detained two students in connection with the incident.

Shah’s convoy was heading from a hotel on Race Course Road to HAL Airport on Sunday night. The police said two youths on a bike were found tailing the convoy and were stopped near Manipal Centre on Dickenson Road. They were immediately picked up for questioning.

Sources said that the youths followed the convoy on Cubbon Road before they were stopped by the police. “They were questioned and it was found that both are residents of Neelasandra and studying BA at a private college in RT Nagar. They entered the Cubbon Road after coming against the one-way from Safina Plaza junction,” an official said.

“Though Raju, a traffic policeman, tried to stop them, they tried to escape as they were coming against the one way and hit him causing minor injury and entered the Cubbon Road, where the convoy was passing. They were taken to Commercial Street police station, where they were questioned for several hours. They have made a statement that they had no clue about the convoy movement and they entered Cubbon Road thinking that the traffic police may catch and fine them,” the official added.

The police have taken a written statement from the students in connection with the alleged security breach. Besides, they have been booked for negligent riding and obstructing a public servant from discharging duty, based on the complaint filed by Raju, a head constable attached to Shivajinagar traffic police station.

