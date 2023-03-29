DKS offering Cong tickets to BJP MLAs: Bommai

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI, MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday made a serious allegation that KPCC president DK Shivakumar has been desperately making phone calls to all BJP MLAs, offering them party tickets if they switch over to Congress.

“For the last two to three days, Shivakumar is making phone calls to our MLAs and offering them Congress tickets if they defect to the Grand Old Party,” he said.

Shivakumar has become desperate ahead of elections as Congress does not have able candidates to contest the polls. Given the way he has been contacting BJP MLAs, it is clear that Congress is in total ruin, he added. On the announcement of the BJP list of candidates, he said it will come out on in the first week of April.

Give me a chance to become CM: DKS

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday made an emotional appeal to voters to support Congress in the coming Assembly elections to find a solution to the problems haunting the state.

“I am your son. You have already given JDS an opportunity. You should also give me a chance in this election,” he appealed to voters. Janata Dal (Secular) will not come to power, and its supporters should back Congress to stop BJP from coming back to power, he said.

Speaking at the party’s Praja Dhawni Yatra at Srirangapatna, he said Congress has vowed to prevent a hung Assembly and to stop BJP from extending support to JDS and enjoying power vicariously.

Claiming that the Mandya district will create history by returning Congress MLAs from all the seven constituencies, he said that though in the last election, all the seven MLAs were from JDS, they failed to bring any changes in the district. Why did the MLAs fail to rise to the plight of hundreds of traders and businessmen, who have lost their livelihoods after the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was built? Why have they not come to the rescue of farmers, who are in deep trouble, he asked.

He said Congress has come out with four promises to bail out people who are worst hit by price rises and other issues, wrought by BJP. “We are committed to fulfilling our promises of spending Rs 50,000 crore by putting an end to corruption,” he added.

The party promises include 200 units of free power, Rs 2,000 every month to women head of the family, 10 kg rice under the Annabaghya scheme and Rs 3,000 assistance to unemployed youth. He said that BJP leaders CT Ravi and Dr CN Ashwath Narayan tried to defame the Vokkaliga community over Tipu Sultan’s death, but were stopped by the community leaders.

