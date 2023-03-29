Home States Karnataka

Five foreigners sent to Tumakuru centre in Karnataka  

Published: 29th March 2023 08:10 AM

Indian Passport

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Foreigners Restriction Centre for Women at Dibbur Colony in Tumakuru district became operational on Monday with the Bengaluru city police sending five women, who have been overstaying in the city, to the centre.

Two women from Bangladesh, one each from Tanzania, Iran and Uganda were sent to the centre, following orders from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). 

Police said these women were detained at the detention centre at Sondekoppa near Nelamangala and were shifted to the new facility on Monday.

“Henceforth, women found staying illegally in the state will be sent to the restriction centre. They will be there until arrangements are made for their deportation,” the police said.

In August last, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Minister for Social Welfare Kota Shrinivas Poojari and senior officials held a meeting to discuss ways to strengthen and increase the capacity of detention centres. As the number of women overstaying and staying illegally is on the rise, it was decided to have a dedicated centre for them. Accordingly, the Social Welfare Department set up the centre.

