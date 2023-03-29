Home States Karnataka

Gali Janardhana Reddy boards chopper after 13 years

He also spoke about how attached he felt to Ballari while flying over the mining town.

Published: 29th March 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Gali Janardhana Reddy

Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha founder Janardhana Reddy shared a post  on his social media account, saying  he was boarding a helicopter after  13 years. The post went viral. 

By Kiran Balannanavar 
Express News Service

BALLARI: After 13 long years, Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha  (KRPP) founder and former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy travelled by helicopter, which he hired from his friend. He recently shared images of him travelling in the helicopter on social media sites. 

He also spoke about how attached he felt to Ballari while flying over the mining town. Reddy, an accused in a mining scam, once owned two helicopters. But they are now attached by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after raids on him over the scam.

An emotionally charged Reddy said, “I got a chance to travel in a helicopter and it’s been 13 years since I have boarded a chopper. I was so happy after seeing my birthplace and one of my favourite places, Ballari, by sky.”

He said, “I got an opportunity to pass over Ballari city while I was travelling to Sindhanur town to participate in a party event. I was emotional after seeing my city. Presently I am restricted from entering Ballari, but when I see Ballari by the sky I feel blessed.”One of his followers from Ballari said Reddy needs 
a helicopter now as the countdown has begun for the Assembly polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KRPP Gali Janardhana Reddy
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp