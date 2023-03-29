Gali Janardhana Reddy boards chopper after 13 years

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: After 13 long years, Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) founder and former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy travelled by helicopter, which he hired from his friend. He recently shared images of him travelling in the helicopter on social media sites.

He also spoke about how attached he felt to Ballari while flying over the mining town. Reddy, an accused in a mining scam, once owned two helicopters. But they are now attached by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after raids on him over the scam.

An emotionally charged Reddy said, “I got a chance to travel in a helicopter and it’s been 13 years since I have boarded a chopper. I was so happy after seeing my birthplace and one of my favourite places, Ballari, by sky.”

He said, “I got an opportunity to pass over Ballari city while I was travelling to Sindhanur town to participate in a party event. I was emotional after seeing my city. Presently I am restricted from entering Ballari, but when I see Ballari by the sky I feel blessed.”One of his followers from Ballari said Reddy needs

a helicopter now as the countdown has begun for the Assembly polls.

