Karnataka: Communities spar over Quran recitation in Belur

Members of Hindu organisations were staging a protest at Basaveshwara Circle, following a rally through the major thoroughfares of Belur.

Police taking Sakib Pasha, who allegedly raised the slogans, into custody. (Photo | Twitter)

BELUR (HASSAN): Tension prevailed for a while in this heritage temple town, after a youth allegedly raised slogans in support of the Quran, when members of pro-Hindu organisations, including the Bajrang Dal, were staging a protest against Quran recitation during the car festival of Sri Chennakeshava Temple on Tuesday. The car festival of Lord Chennakeshava will be held on April 4. 

A youth came on a bike and allegedly raised the slogans, before attempting to flee. Upset, members of the pro-Hindu organisations chased down the miscreant and caught him. A heated exchange was reported to have taken place between members of Muslim and Hindu organisations. However, timely police intervention brought the situation under control. Sakib Pasha, who allegedly raised the slogans, was taken into custody. 

The members also demanded that the executive officer of the temple and members of the temple development committee ban the Quran recitation by one Syed Sajjad Basha Khadri, before pulling off the chariot --  a tradition followed by the temple committee for decades.

The Hindu organisations also set April 3 as the deadline to decide on the matter. Vidhulatha, the executing officer of the temple, said she has submitted a detailed report to the commissioner of the Muzarai Department.  

