LoP Siddaramaiah to contest from Kolar constituency too

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced he would contest the Assembly elections from the Kolar constituency also.

Although the Congress has announced his candidature for Varuna, he admitted that there was immense pressure from the people of Kolar, so he had decided to contest from two seats.

“This is my last election. I had a wish of contesting from my native Varuna constituency and also from Kolar. I became CM after winning from Varuna. My son Yathindra has announced he will not contest elections this time,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said he had convened a meeting of party leaders from Kolar and also other constituencies on March 31 in view of Rahul Gandhi kick-starting the poll campaign from Kolar.

