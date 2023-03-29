Home States Karnataka

LoP Siddaramaiah to contest from Kolar constituency too

Although the Congress has announced his candidature for Varuna, he admitted that there was immense pressure from the people of Kolar, so he had decided to contest from two seats.

Published: 29th March 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (Express Illustrations)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced he would contest the Assembly elections from the Kolar constituency also.

Although the Congress has announced his candidature for Varuna, he admitted that there was immense pressure from the people of Kolar, so he had decided to contest from two seats.

“This is my last election. I had a wish of contesting from my native Varuna constituency and also from Kolar. I became CM after winning from Varuna. My son Yathindra has announced he will not contest elections this time,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said he had convened a meeting of party leaders from Kolar and also other constituencies on March 31 in view of Rahul Gandhi kick-starting the poll campaign from Kolar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Kolar constituency
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp