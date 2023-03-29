Rahul to address rally in Kolar on April 5

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Kolar on April 5. This will be Rahul’s first public rally after he was disqualified as a Member of Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case.

Addressing the media here, senior Congress leader KH Muniyappa said apart from Rahul, several central leaders of the party will address the rally. The decision to hold the rally in Kolar assumes significance as it was where Rahul made the speech in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha election that led to a defamation case being filed against him. A Surat court convicted him and sentenced him to two years in prison, resulting in his disqualification as Wayanad MP.

Muniyappa, however, said the final venue and time will be decided after consulting with party leaders. “The Congress and Rahul Gandhi got a tremendous response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He is being targeted by a few who are unable to tolerate his growth,” Muniyappa alleged.

“People of the nation are keenly watching every step of the BJP and will teach them a lesson in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election and also in the 2024 general elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, only followers of the former Union minister were present at the press meeting despite MLCs Nazeer Ahmed and Anil Kumar being present in Kolar.

