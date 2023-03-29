Home States Karnataka

Rahul to address rally in Kolar on April 5

Meanwhile, only followers of the former Union minister were present at the press meet despite MLCs Nazeer Ahmed and Anil Kumar being present in Kolar.

Published: 29th March 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Kolar on April 5. This will be Rahul’s first public rally after he was disqualified as a Member of Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case.

Addressing the media here, senior Congress leader KH Muniyappa said apart from Rahul, several central leaders of the party will address the rally. The decision to hold the rally in Kolar assumes significance as it was where Rahul made the speech in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha election that led to a defamation case being filed against him. A Surat court convicted him and sentenced him to two years in prison, resulting in his disqualification as Wayanad MP.

Muniyappa, however, said the final venue and time will be decided after consulting with party leaders. “The Congress and Rahul Gandhi got a tremendous response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He is being targeted by a few who are unable to tolerate his growth,” Muniyappa alleged.

“People of the nation are keenly watching every step of the BJP and will teach them a lesson in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election and also in the 2024 general elections,” he said. 

Meanwhile, only followers of the former Union minister were present at the press meeting despite MLCs Nazeer Ahmed and Anil Kumar being present in Kolar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Kolar public rally
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp