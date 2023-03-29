Home States Karnataka

Virupakshappa in Lokayukta police custody till April 1

When the State Government is facing corruption allegation, they cannot inspire confidence in the minds 
of the public, it was contended.

Published: 29th March 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:16 AM

Madal Virupakshappa

Channagiri Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madal Virupakshappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court on Tuesday remanded Channagiri Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madal Virupakshappa to Lokayukta police custody till April 1 in connection with a corruption case involving tenders in Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

Lokayukta police arrested Virupakshappa on Monday evening after his interim anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Karnataka High Court.  

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court allowed Sri Ram Sene to withdraw the PIL, seeking an order to constitute an SIT for a court-monitored probe or hand over the case to CBI and submit a representation over its grievances against the Lokayukta probe. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal said that the competent authority has to decide on the representation expeditiously. 

The petitioner, represented by Manikanta K, Sri Ram Sene Davanagere district convenor, alleged that the delay in arresting Virupakshappa though he was at home, allowing him to secure the bail, and change of investigating officer cast doubt on the impartiality of the investigation.

When the State Government is facing corruption allegations, they cannot inspire confidence in the minds 
of the public, it was contended. Therefore, the investigation should be entrusted either to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or to a court-ordered Special Investigation Team.

