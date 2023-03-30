Home States Karnataka

AAP announces free power, better government schools in Karnataka

AAP MP Sanjay Singh released the ‘APP Karnataka Guarantees’ on Wednesday.

Published: 30th March 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

As electricity is the prime driver of State’s development, the government has attached high priority on the uninterrupted power supply.

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)   announced that it will guarantee full powers to Lokayukta and ensure zero corruption in the state.  The party said it will provide up to 300 units of free power each month for domestic users, government schools will be better than private schools like in Delhi, government guarantee to banks for higher education loans, free city bus transport for students, fee committee to fix and regulate private school fees and permanent job for contractual teachers.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh released the ‘APP Karnataka Guarantees’ on Wednesday.  AAP promised Delhi model mohalla clinics, tablets to surgery will be free, polyclinic in each assembly constituency for multi-speciality consultation and super specialty hospital in every assembly constituency for major procedures and surgeries.

For youth, the party said it will guarantee jobs, a Rs 3,000-unemployment allowance till a job is found, six months of employability training with a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month for Class 12 pass students and the voting age for local polls lowered to 16. AAP said it will provide 80% reservation in jobs for locals. The party also promised free city bus transport for women, among other schemes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Zero corruption Free power
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp