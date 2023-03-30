AAP announces free power, better government schools in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that it will guarantee full powers to Lokayukta and ensure zero corruption in the state. The party said it will provide up to 300 units of free power each month for domestic users, government schools will be better than private schools like in Delhi, government guarantee to banks for higher education loans, free city bus transport for students, fee committee to fix and regulate private school fees and permanent job for contractual teachers.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh released the ‘APP Karnataka Guarantees’ on Wednesday. AAP promised Delhi model mohalla clinics, tablets to surgery will be free, polyclinic in each assembly constituency for multi-speciality consultation and super specialty hospital in every assembly constituency for major procedures and surgeries.

For youth, the party said it will guarantee jobs, a Rs 3,000-unemployment allowance till a job is found, six months of employability training with a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month for Class 12 pass students and the voting age for local polls lowered to 16. AAP said it will provide 80% reservation in jobs for locals. The party also promised free city bus transport for women, among other schemes.

