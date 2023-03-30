Home States Karnataka

Model code of conduct kicks in, stage set in Karnataka for polls  

Published: 30th March 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for Karnataka Assembly election on Wednesday, political parties and the administration machinery are gearing up for the crucial elections. Soon after the poll dates were announced, the model code of conduct came into effect, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministers handed over their official cars and started using their private vehicles. The model code will be applicable not just to all candidates, political parties and the government in Karnataka, but also to the Union government, preventing it from making announcements and passing policy decisions pertaining to Karnataka.

The chief minister and ministers are not allowed to club their official duties with the election work till the 
model code is in place. Also, government officials cannot be transferred, and, if there is an absolute need, 
the government has to place its requests before the Election Commission and wait for its approval. Members of Legislative Assembly and Parliament are not allowed to release their grants for any public works for now. Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma wrote to all additional secretaries and secretaries of various departments asking them to ensure that there is no violation of the model code.

If any work has to be taken up that needs to be exempted from the model code, it has to be brought before the review committee headed by her and reasons have to be presented. The proposal will then be sent to the Chief Election Commission of India for approval.

As per the model code guidelines, parties and candidates are not allowed to make personal remarks against leaders and workers of other parties. They also cannot utter communal or casteist comments that will trigger hatred among communities. Public places like grounds and helipads cannot be used by only one party and religious places should be out of bounds for political campaigning.

Even before the formal announcement on polls was made, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka had begun poll-related vigilance. Vehicles were being checked at checkposts along the borders with other states. The staff have seized gifts, money and liquor stocked by leaders to distribute among voters.

