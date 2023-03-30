Online applications open for CUET

Home States Karnataka

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : Receiving online applications for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for all the Central Universities, including Central University of Karnataka, has commenced as on March 20, and the last date for their submission is April 19, said CUK Vice-Chancellor Prof Battu Satyanarayan here on Wednesday. Prof Satyanarayan said that CUET-23 will be conducted for 17 programmes, including MA English, Hindi, Kannada, Linguistics, Folkloristic and Tribal Studies, Economics, History, Public Administration, Journalism and Mass Communication, MCom, MBA, MBA in Tourism and Travel Management, MSc Psychology, MSW, MSc Applied Geography & Geoinformatics, MSc Applied Geology, MCA, MSc Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences. The test will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

The VC said that CUET-PG will be held tentatively between June 7 and 14 across the country through the computer-based test (CBT) mode. In Karnataka, the CUET-23 will be held in 20 centres including Ballari, Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Hubballi, Kodagu, Mandya, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Udupi.

The VC said that for papers, scheme, timing, eligibility, and other information, candidates must check the information bulletin of CUET (PG)-2023 on the website. After the announcement of the result by NTA, the university will invite eligible candidates to register in the CUK portal for admission. Candidates have to fill in the details in the http://cuk.samarth.ac.in after the CUET results. It is mandatory to register in the CUK Samarth portal for admission. 

