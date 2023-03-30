Rahul’s ‘Satyameva Jayate’ rally to launch from Kolar on April 5

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch a ‘Satyameva Jayate’ campaign against the BJP’s alleged misuse of power, in Kolar on April 5. He was disqualified for his remarks on the ‘Modi’ surname in Kolar on March 13, 2019, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Rahul will lead a nationwide campaign with Mahatma Gandhi’s saying ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (Truth will Triumph) from Kolar, where he had made the earlier statement,” KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday, addressing a joint press conference with former Union minister Anand Sharma.

Rahul’s struggle is to safeguard democracy, with the objective of ushering in political change, as the BJP has insulted the country with blatant misuse of power, he remarked. Sharma said the Congress plans to stage protests across the country for the next month, to create public awareness as it is not just a question of one party leader but of the Indian democratic system itself. He is attempting to set the tone for the April 5 rally in Kolar, where Rahul is likely to speak about his own statement.

“Rahul’s disqualification will not be validated in the upper court as it was effected before he filed a writ petition against the conviction pronounced by the Surat court,” Singh said. “Section 8 (1, 2, 3, 4) of the Representation of People Act has defined which offence leads to disqualification. In Rahul’s case, disqualification was done before the appeal against the judgment, hence, not valid. According to the Constitution, the head of Parliament is the President, who has to decide on disqualification,” he said.

BENGALURU: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch a ‘Satyameva Jayate’ campaign against the BJP’s alleged misuse of power, in Kolar on April 5. He was disqualified for his remarks on the ‘Modi’ surname in Kolar on March 13, 2019, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Rahul will lead a nationwide campaign with Mahatma Gandhi’s saying ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (Truth will Triumph) from Kolar, where he had made the earlier statement,” KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday, addressing a joint press conference with former Union minister Anand Sharma. Rahul’s struggle is to safeguard democracy, with the objective of ushering in political change, as the BJP has insulted the country with blatant misuse of power, he remarked. Sharma said the Congress plans to stage protests across the country for the next month, to create public awareness as it is not just a question of one party leader but of the Indian democratic system itself. He is attempting to set the tone for the April 5 rally in Kolar, where Rahul is likely to speak about his own statement. “Rahul’s disqualification will not be validated in the upper court as it was effected before he filed a writ petition against the conviction pronounced by the Surat court,” Singh said. “Section 8 (1, 2, 3, 4) of the Representation of People Act has defined which offence leads to disqualification. In Rahul’s case, disqualification was done before the appeal against the judgment, hence, not valid. According to the Constitution, the head of Parliament is the President, who has to decide on disqualification,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });