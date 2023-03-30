Rs 93 crore worth freebies seized, Rs 4.62 crore over 2019 Lok Sabha poll haul

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the past two weeks, State Election Commission officials have seized cash and articles together worth Rs 92.89 crore, during the pre-model code of conduct (MCC) period. According to the Election Commission, this amount is more than what was seized during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

This was also pointed out by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, while announcing the election calendar in New Delhi on Wednesday. He noted that the seizure was much bigger because of increased vigilance, swift action and alert individuals sharing information on a timely basis.

As per Karnataka EC records: “During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, overall seizure was Rs 88,27,45,176. For the Karnataka assembly election 2023, pre-MCC seizure is Rs 92,89,23,305. Of this, the police department seized items worth Rs 50,30,09,107 and Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth Rs 26.21 crore.”

“The items seized include cash, liquor, narcotics, precious metals, freebies and many other items. We are also consolidating the details region-wise, so that vigilance can be enhanced, with better focus,” the EC official said. He said vigilance and seizures had started after the CEC had said that checks should be intensified even before the poll code kicked in. This is usually not the practice, and none of the political parties were prepared for the surprise raids, he said.

