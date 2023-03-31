Home States Karnataka

50 years of Project Tiger: Modi to release census report

Modi, who will be visiting the poll-bound state for the seventh time in recent weeks, will also be releasing the latest tiger census report and the government’s vision for tiger conservation.

Published: 31st March 2023

MYSURU: Brisk preparations are underway, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district. Modi, who will be visiting Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to launch a three-day mega event to mark the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, is likely to visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve too.

Modi, who will be visiting the poll-bound state for the seventh time in recent weeks, will also be releasing the latest tiger census report and the government’s vision for tiger conservation. According to senior officials, Chamarajanagar DC Ramesh and SP Padmini Sahu have assigned various tasks to personnel for proper arrangements.

According to officials, over 1,500 police staff will be deployed, besides three helipads being set up to facilitate the PM’s arrival at and departure from the reserve. Though the main event was scheduled to be held at Senate Hall or the KSOU convocation hall in Mysuru, the venue has not been finalised.

