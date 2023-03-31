BJP, Congress leaders contacted me, says Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the BJP and the Congress leaders are perturbed about the regional party gaining strength in Karnataka and some of them have even approached him.

“There is a competition in both parties to take JDS into confidence. Some people (from Congress and BJP) have contacted me. But, we aim to get a majority on our own and not think of winning 60-65 seats to form a coalition government,” the former CM told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said the Congress and BJP leaders, who are claiming that they will win 140 seats, are making such statements sitting in AC rooms. “We have worked in the field and know the reality. We are confident of getting the majority on our own,” he said. His remarks are significant considering the post-poll scenario in which no party gets a clear majority.

After the 2018 elections, Congress went with the JDS to make Kumaraswamy the CM. But, the coalition government collapsed after 17 Congress and JDS MLAs resigned and joined BJP. The JDS leader warned state Congress and BJP leaders against speaking lightly about the JDS. As part of their political strategy, national parties get surveys and in the last elections, a survey by the same company had given 120 seats to Congress, he said. He termed them paid surveys.

