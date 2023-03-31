Home States Karnataka

BJP, Congress leaders contacted me, says Kumaraswamy

He said the Congress and BJP leaders, who are claiming that they will win 140 seats, are making such statements sitting in AC rooms.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy addresses JDS workers, as his son Nikhil looks on, in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the BJP and the Congress leaders are perturbed about the regional party gaining strength in Karnataka and some of them have even approached him.

“There is a competition in both parties to take JDS into confidence. Some people (from Congress and BJP) have contacted me. But, we aim to get a majority on our own and not think of winning 60-65 seats to form a coalition government,” the former CM told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said the Congress and BJP leaders, who are claiming that they will win 140 seats, are making such statements sitting in AC rooms. “We have worked in the field and know the reality. We are confident of getting the majority on our own,” he said. His remarks are significant considering the post-poll scenario in which no party gets a clear majority.

After the 2018 elections, Congress went with the JDS to make Kumaraswamy the CM. But, the coalition government collapsed after 17 Congress and  JDS MLAs resigned and joined BJP.   The JDS leader warned state Congress and BJP leaders against speaking lightly about the JDS. As part of their political strategy, national parties get surveys and in the last elections, a survey by the same company had given 120 seats to Congress, he said. He termed them paid surveys.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy BJP Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp