Four members of a family allegedly die by suicide at Mangaluru lodge

Published: 31st March 2023 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Four members of a family died by suicide at a Mangaluru lodge on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra, aged 46, from Vijayanagar in Mysuru, his wife and two daughters, aged 14 and 10 respectively. 

Devendra allegedly hanged himself inside the lodge room at Karuna Residency on K S Rao Road in Mangaluru.

The family had booked the hotel three days ago and initially, they had planned to stay for a day but later extended the stay for two more days.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that Devendra died by suicide, but it is yet to be known how his wife and children died.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report," he said.

In a suicide note, Devendra said he had financial problems and borrowed loans.

City police are further investigating the case. 

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

