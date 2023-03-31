Karnataka election: Congress 2nd list soon, netas meet near KIA  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a clandestine location in North Bengaluru near KIA, Congress leaders were in a huddle since noon to finalise candidates for the second list, which is likely to be released in a few days. Mohan Prakash, chief of Screening Committee, Congress state in-charge Randeep Surjewala, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Opposition leader in Council BK Hariprasad, former DCM Dr G Parameshwara, and AICC secretaries and PCC working presidents -- Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed, and campaign committee chief MB Patil were among those discussing relevant feedback and survey reports.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who heads the Central Election Committee, will then approve the names.

There are also discussions about accommodating Left candidates and farmer leaders. Where there are multiple objections and a lack of consensus, such candidates will be kept for the third list.

