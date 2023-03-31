Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly election: Six-time legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi faces a daunting task in Gokak  

As to how he will bolster his position to continue his winning streak will be an interesting factor to watch.

Former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
BELAGAVI: Even as Gokak sitting MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is confident of a seventh straight win in the May 10 Assembly election, the Congress is working out its strategies seriously in a desperate attempt to halt his juggernaut. Given the large Lingayat population which holds the key in Gokak, the Congress is likely to choose between Ashok Pujari and Mahantesh Kadadi, the two potential Lingayat faces from Gokak, as its candidate.

Jarkiholi has been able to establish a strong base for him in Gokak having won all the last six polls. Including Lingayats, SC/STs, OBCs and upper caste population, sections of all communities have extended their support to Ramesh Jarkiholi until now. However, the Lingayat community which has more than 75,000 voters in Gokak, is divided this time with many Panchamasali Lingayat leaders in both Congress and BJP working together to defeat Jarkiholis.

While a section of Lingayats blames Ramesh for the defeat of Mahantesh Kavatagimath (BJP) in the last MLC polls from the local bodies constituency of Belagavi, many Lingayat leaders have joined hands with MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar (a Panchamsali Lingayat) and KPCC president DK Shivakumar to ensure Ramesh’s defeat.

Given the recent developments, his worsening rivalry with Hebbalkar and Shivakumar could deprive Ramesh of the major chunk of Lingayat votes. However, whether or not Lingayats would support Ramesh depends on the candidate to be fielded by  Congress.

Ashok Pujari who has lost four Assembly elections from the same segment (thrice as a JDS candidate and once from the BJP) is likely to emerge as the Congress’ consensus candidate. He lost the 2018 Assembly election as a BJP candidate by a small margin against Ramesh, who was then fielded by the Congress. Pujari enjoys the massive support of Lingayat mutts.   The Congress leader also has Mahantesh Kadadi on its list for Gokak.

Even as Ramesh has the advantage of consolidating the Lingayat and upper caste votes for being a BJP candidate, several noted BJP leaders in the Belagavi region also are working against him, sources said. As to how he will bolster his position to continue his winning streak will be an interesting factor to watch.

