After Shah, now Nadda too raises ‘riots’ bogey to attack Congress

HONNALI(DAVANAGERE DISTRICT): Notwithstanding the case filed by state Congress leaders against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged remark that riots will take place if the Congress win the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP national president JP Nadda too said that riots will happen if the Grand Old Party comes to power in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Honnali on Sunday, Nadda said, “Communal riots will increase and development work will get affected if the Congress comes to power. Hence, vote for the double-engine government by re-electing the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka.”

He said that the government formed by the party in 2008 was successful in checking the activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was given a free run by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government from 2013 to 2018, which led to the murders of some Hindu activists like Harsha in Shivamogga and Praveen Nettaru in Sullia.

Targeting senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for their campaign against ‘40% commission’ government, Nadda alleged that all through Siddaramaiah’s term as CM from 2013 to 2018, there was a scam every year. Teachers’ recruitment scam, police recruitment scam, steel bridge scam, Malaprabha canal development scam and Arkavathy Layout scam took place during the Congress regime, he alleged. “The Congress government managed all the scams very well. The word scam and commission are synonymous with the names of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar,” he charged.

