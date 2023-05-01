Home States Karnataka

After Shah, now Nadda too raises ‘riots’ bogey to attack Congress

Addressing an election rally in Honnali on Sunday, Nadda said, “Communal riots will increase and development work will get affected if the Congress comes to power.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda, BJP National President

JP Nadda, BJP National President. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HONNALI(DAVANAGERE DISTRICT): Notwithstanding the case filed by state Congress leaders against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged remark that riots will take place if the Congress win the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP national president JP Nadda too said that riots will happen if the Grand Old Party comes to power in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Honnali on Sunday, Nadda said, “Communal riots will increase and development work will get affected if the Congress comes to power. Hence, vote for the double-engine government by re-electing the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka.”

He said that the government formed by the party in 2008 was successful in checking the activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was given a free run by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government from 2013 to 2018, which led to the murders of some Hindu activists like Harsha in Shivamogga and Praveen Nettaru in Sullia. 

Targeting senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for their campaign against ‘40% commission’ government, Nadda alleged that all through Siddaramaiah’s term as CM from 2013 to 2018, there was a scam every year. Teachers’ recruitment scam, police recruitment scam, steel bridge scam, Malaprabha canal development scam and Arkavathy Layout scam took place during the Congress regime, he alleged. “The Congress government managed all the scams very well. The word scam and commission are synonymous with the names of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar,” he charged.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Nadda Karnataka assembly elections BJP
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp