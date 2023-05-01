BJP leaders are using Dalits for photo-ops, says Kharge

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah got educated due to the educational reforms implemented by the Congress government. Kharge said that the duo hold top positions now thanks to the Congress, which protected democracy in the country.

Kharge held a press conference and later addressed public meetings in Shivamogga city and Anavatti in Soraba taluk. During the press conference, Kharge took on Modi for alleging that the Congress insulted Ambedkar. “I don’t know how Modi keeps count of the verbal abuses on him. But I have authentic information on how many times Modi has verbally abused (former AICC presidents) Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, and insulted Ambedkar. Modi makes these false allegations just to gain people’s sympathy,” he alleged.

Kharge also refuted Modi’s allegations that the Congress insulted Ambedkar, citing a statement by the latter praising the Congress for entrusting him with the task of drafting the Constitution. Kharge further criticised the BJP leaders, including Shah, saying they use Dalits for photo-ops. Kharge also accused the BJP of using Ambedkar’s name to beg for votes, despite not having his photo in the RSS office.

“Shah uses them for photo-ops. Does eating at a Dalit house need to be published in the media? Aren’t they humans? In recent days, during Ambedkar Jayanti, BJP leaders keep photos of Ambedkar at their offices. Aren’t you ashamed to beg for votes in the name of Ambedkar, whom you do not worship?” Kharge questioned.

Kharge also defended the Congress’s record of educating the country, stating that there were 16 educated people for every 100 before independence, while from 1947 to 2014, there were 70% educated people in the country. “Among those educated people are Modi and Shah too. Still, they ask what the Congress has done. We have educated you.

We have protected democracy and the Constitution, and because of this, Modi became the PM. Therefore, you should worship the Congress,” Kharge said. He also criticised the Modi government for excessive taxes on essential commodities, ridiculing that Modi would not hesitate to tax the air due to the Oxygen it contains.

Later, addressing a gathering at Anavatti in Soraba constituency, Kharge, who was accompanied by actor Shivarajkumar, said that the BJP failed to solve the employment problem and is yet to fill 30 lakh central government jobs and over two lakh state government jobs.

SHIVAMOGGA: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah got educated due to the educational reforms implemented by the Congress government. Kharge said that the duo hold top positions now thanks to the Congress, which protected democracy in the country. Kharge held a press conference and later addressed public meetings in Shivamogga city and Anavatti in Soraba taluk. During the press conference, Kharge took on Modi for alleging that the Congress insulted Ambedkar. “I don’t know how Modi keeps count of the verbal abuses on him. But I have authentic information on how many times Modi has verbally abused (former AICC presidents) Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, and insulted Ambedkar. Modi makes these false allegations just to gain people’s sympathy,” he alleged. Kharge also refuted Modi’s allegations that the Congress insulted Ambedkar, citing a statement by the latter praising the Congress for entrusting him with the task of drafting the Constitution. Kharge further criticised the BJP leaders, including Shah, saying they use Dalits for photo-ops. Kharge also accused the BJP of using Ambedkar’s name to beg for votes, despite not having his photo in the RSS office.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Shah uses them for photo-ops. Does eating at a Dalit house need to be published in the media? Aren’t they humans? In recent days, during Ambedkar Jayanti, BJP leaders keep photos of Ambedkar at their offices. Aren’t you ashamed to beg for votes in the name of Ambedkar, whom you do not worship?” Kharge questioned. Kharge also defended the Congress’s record of educating the country, stating that there were 16 educated people for every 100 before independence, while from 1947 to 2014, there were 70% educated people in the country. “Among those educated people are Modi and Shah too. Still, they ask what the Congress has done. We have educated you. We have protected democracy and the Constitution, and because of this, Modi became the PM. Therefore, you should worship the Congress,” Kharge said. He also criticised the Modi government for excessive taxes on essential commodities, ridiculing that Modi would not hesitate to tax the air due to the Oxygen it contains. Later, addressing a gathering at Anavatti in Soraba constituency, Kharge, who was accompanied by actor Shivarajkumar, said that the BJP failed to solve the employment problem and is yet to fill 30 lakh central government jobs and over two lakh state government jobs.