Home States Karnataka

BJP will not make a Lingayat CM at any cost, claims HD Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) leader further said that instead of real problems of the people, issues like "snake" and "Vishkanya" are being discussed.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By ANI

BAGALKOTE: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party "will not make" a Chief Minister from the Lingayat community "at any cost".

He made these remarks while campaigning for party candidate Hanumanta Mavinamara in Badami.

Addressing the people, Kumaraswamy said, "I have said this before. BJP will not make a Lingayat CM at any cost. In fact, quite work is going on behind the scenes to make a Brahmin as the Chief Minister".

The JD(S) leader further said that instead of real problems of the people, issues like "snake" and "Vishkanya" are being discussed.

"Instead of discussing the various problems in the state, they (BJP) are discussing "snakes" and "Vishkanya". There is no need for such politics. Would people's lives improve with these things? The Prime Minister criticised everything like family, and ATM, and talked about the double-engine. But, I would like to ask why the corruption in the state was not stopped. The double-engine government has looted the state," Kumaraswamy said.

"PM Modi calls JD(S), the B Team of Congress. The Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah calls JD(S) the B Team of BJP B team. We are the team of the people of the country and Kannadigas," he said.

The Assembly term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will end on May 24.

Polling for Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

READ MORE |

BJP’s Lingayat base shaky after high-profile exits?

BJP’s tricky Lingayat gameplan ahead of Karnataka assembly elections

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Lingayat Karnataka CM Karnataka elections
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp