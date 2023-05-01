BJP will not make a Lingayat CM at any cost, claims HD Kumaraswamy

By ANI

BAGALKOTE: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party "will not make" a Chief Minister from the Lingayat community "at any cost".

He made these remarks while campaigning for party candidate Hanumanta Mavinamara in Badami.

Addressing the people, Kumaraswamy said, "I have said this before. BJP will not make a Lingayat CM at any cost. In fact, quite work is going on behind the scenes to make a Brahmin as the Chief Minister".

The JD(S) leader further said that instead of real problems of the people, issues like "snake" and "Vishkanya" are being discussed.

"Instead of discussing the various problems in the state, they (BJP) are discussing "snakes" and "Vishkanya". There is no need for such politics. Would people's lives improve with these things? The Prime Minister criticised everything like family, and ATM, and talked about the double-engine. But, I would like to ask why the corruption in the state was not stopped. The double-engine government has looted the state," Kumaraswamy said.

"PM Modi calls JD(S), the B Team of Congress. The Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah calls JD(S) the B Team of BJP B team. We are the team of the people of the country and Kannadigas," he said.

The Assembly term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will end on May 24.

Polling for Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

