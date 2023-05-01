Home States Karnataka

Five-Year Plans just made Congress leaders rich: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath was campaigning for Raichur BJP candidate Shivaraj Patil. Adityanath said that the Congress practised appeasement policy to please a few communities.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a programme in Varanasi | PTI

By Express News Service

RAICHUR/KALABURAGI:  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday continued his attack on the Congress saying that the Five-Year Plans introduced by the party only helped its leaders become rich.

Adityanath was campaigning for Raichur BJP candidate Shivaraj Patil. Adityanath said that the Congress practised appeasement policy to please a few communities. “The BJP government is working for all the communities and its main aim is sab ka saath-sab ka vikas,” he added. 

Adityanath said that  Congress lost power because it questioned the existence of Lord Ram but the BJP government is building Him a temple in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, addressing an election meeting at Wadi in Chittapur constituency, Adityanath continued his attack on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for his ‘poisonous snake’ comment.

The UP CM gave a call to the voters of Chittapur to defeat Congress candidate Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, to teach them a lesson.   Adityanath said that Mallikarjun Kharge continued the legacy of Congress of abusing leaders who work for the poor and the downtrodden. “The entire world appreciates the leadership of Narendra Modi. But the Congress leaders attack BJP and Modi just because they are power hungry,” he added. 

Adityanath said that Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have historical ties. “While Lord Ram belongs to Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh, his disciple Hanuman was born in Kishkinda of Karnataka,” he added. Adityanath invited the people of Karnataka to participate in the inaugural ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January 2024.   

Adityanath said that he is not asking the voters to elect the BJP candidate just to take revenge for the hate speech of Mallikarjun Kharge, but to judge the development works implemented by Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Five year plans Congress Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp