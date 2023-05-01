Five-Year Plans just made Congress leaders rich: Yogi Adityanath

By Express News Service

RAICHUR/KALABURAGI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday continued his attack on the Congress saying that the Five-Year Plans introduced by the party only helped its leaders become rich.

Adityanath was campaigning for Raichur BJP candidate Shivaraj Patil. Adityanath said that the Congress practised appeasement policy to please a few communities. “The BJP government is working for all the communities and its main aim is sab ka saath-sab ka vikas,” he added.

Adityanath said that Congress lost power because it questioned the existence of Lord Ram but the BJP government is building Him a temple in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, addressing an election meeting at Wadi in Chittapur constituency, Adityanath continued his attack on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for his ‘poisonous snake’ comment.

The UP CM gave a call to the voters of Chittapur to defeat Congress candidate Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, to teach them a lesson. Adityanath said that Mallikarjun Kharge continued the legacy of Congress of abusing leaders who work for the poor and the downtrodden. “The entire world appreciates the leadership of Narendra Modi. But the Congress leaders attack BJP and Modi just because they are power hungry,” he added.

Adityanath said that Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have historical ties. “While Lord Ram belongs to Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh, his disciple Hanuman was born in Kishkinda of Karnataka,” he added. Adityanath invited the people of Karnataka to participate in the inaugural ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January 2024.

Adityanath said that he is not asking the voters to elect the BJP candidate just to take revenge for the hate speech of Mallikarjun Kharge, but to judge the development works implemented by Modi.

