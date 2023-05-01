Karnataka polls 2023: Congress ran 85 per cent commission govt, vote for progress, says PM

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally here on Sunday, poured scorn over Congress, alleging that the opposition party ran 85 per cent commission governments.

Countering the aggressive Congress campaign against the present BJP dispensation in the state being a 40 per cent commission government, he said that when Congress was ruling at the Centre, if Re 1 was released, only 15 paise reached the beneficiary with 85 paise being swindled.

“That’s why, it was an 85% corrupt government,” he charged, and appealed to voters not to elect the opposition party in the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.

On AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge comparing him to a venomous snake, Modi said that he is a snake that adorns the neck of Lord Shankara and that the people of the country are Shankara and Eshwara for him.

Without naming anyone, he said several leaders from Congress are facing corruption charges and are out on bail. They have no moral right to face the people of the country, he said.

Vote BJP, make K’taka No. 1 state in India: PM

During Congress rule, the Enforcement Directorate had seized only Rs 5,000 crore, but in the last nine years of the BJP government, the figure has reached Rs 1 lakh crore. This shows who is working against the corrupt people, he added. Congress governments neglected the interests of SC/STs, OBCs and women, while BJP is protecting these sections by implementing various development programmes, he claimed.

Promises made in the Congress manifesto remained only on paper, but BJP is committed to fulfil the needs of the people, he said. During the 2004 general elections, Congress had stated in its manifesto that the direct income support scheme for farmers would be implemented, but did not do it. The party repeated the same promise in the 2009 election manifesto and again it was not implemented.

But when BJP came to power in 2014, it was brought into force as the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which lakhs of farmers are getting a regular income that is credited directly into their accounts, he said. The BJP government is also providing assistance to farmers to enhance their skills, while supporting the community from seed to market.

In 2005, Congress had promised to electrify 18,000 villages and even after ten years, it failed to take it up. But the BJP government did it in one thousand days flat, he said. “When Congress was in power, Rs 24 lakh crore was drawn illegally by vested interests, Voters should think about enormous amounts of money Congress siphoned off in the last few decades under various schemes,” he said.

The BJP government provided gas connections to over nine crore women and built ten crore toilets in rural parts. Crores of houses were also constructed for the beneficiaries, he added. He urged voters to elect a BJP government as it is keen to make Karnataka a number one state in the country. The previous doubleengine government has been able to rope in multi-national companies to Karnataka, generating more employment, he added.

