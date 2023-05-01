Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Priyank calls PM Modi 'nalayak'; Kharge defends his son

"Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega? (If an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?)," Priyank Kharge asked, addressing the people.

Published: 01st May 2023 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow at Kalaburagi on Tuesday, MLA Priyank Kharge called BJP leaders, including Modi, “nalayak” (useless).

Commenting on Modi’s statement that a son of Banjara community is sitting in Delhi, Priyank told the media that the state government has done grave injustice to the Banjara community by not recommending the implementation of Sadashiva Commission report.

When the “son of the Banjara community” has failed to safeguard the interests of Banjaras, he is Nalayak (useless), Priyank said. Asked whether he is blaming Modi or Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav, who is also a Banjara, Priyank did not specify. He said the Prime Minister should clarify.

Priyank said he is not blaming anyone, but only stating the fact that the person who cannot protect his family, he is Nalayak (useless) to his family. Similarly, if one does not protect the interests of the society, he will be Nalayak to society, he added.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge rushed to the defence of his son Priyank, saying, “He never said that. Do not put these words in his mouth. Priyank was replying to MP (Umesh Jadhav), who abused him. Don’t put these words in his mouth for Modi.”

He said, “The media has continued to make it an issue to defame Congress.”Just a few days ago, senior Kharge called Modi a venomous snake. Later, he clarified saying he does not have any personal enmity against the Prime Minister, and was only referring to the mindset of BJP and RSS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge presidential election Priyank Kharge PM Modi Karnataka elections Chittapur Kalaburagi Banjara
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp