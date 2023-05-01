Karnataka polls: Priyank calls PM Modi 'nalayak'; Kharge defends his son

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow at Kalaburagi on Tuesday, MLA Priyank Kharge called BJP leaders, including Modi, “nalayak” (useless).

Commenting on Modi’s statement that a son of Banjara community is sitting in Delhi, Priyank told the media that the state government has done grave injustice to the Banjara community by not recommending the implementation of Sadashiva Commission report.

#WATCH | He (Priyank Kharge) never said, don't put these things in his mouth. He attacked the parliament member who abused him. So don't put in his mouth these words for Modi. Everywhere this is going purposely: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Priyank Kharge's statement… pic.twitter.com/NuvMTgp4mu May 1, 2023

When the “son of the Banjara community” has failed to safeguard the interests of Banjaras, he is Nalayak (useless), Priyank said. Asked whether he is blaming Modi or Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav, who is also a Banjara, Priyank did not specify. He said the Prime Minister should clarify.

Priyank said he is not blaming anyone, but only stating the fact that the person who cannot protect his family, he is Nalayak (useless) to his family. Similarly, if one does not protect the interests of the society, he will be Nalayak to society, he added.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge rushed to the defence of his son Priyank, saying, “He never said that. Do not put these words in his mouth. Priyank was replying to MP (Umesh Jadhav), who abused him. Don’t put these words in his mouth for Modi.”

He said, “The media has continued to make it an issue to defame Congress.”Just a few days ago, senior Kharge called Modi a venomous snake. Later, he clarified saying he does not have any personal enmity against the Prime Minister, and was only referring to the mindset of BJP and RSS.

