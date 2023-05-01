Home States Karnataka

PM Modi reverses B team charge, calls JDS ally of Congress

Cong will benefit if you vote for the regional party, Modi tells voters in Gowda bastion

Published: 01st May 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave at crowd during road show in heritage Mysuru city (Photo | EPS)

By Udaya Kumar BR and Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BELUR/CHANNAPATNA:  Attacking Janata Dal (Secular)  and Congress at the bastion of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said JDS is a private limited party and its senior leaders are concerned only about their family members.

Addressing a mammoth rally here, he said the regional party has no clear agenda and no concern for the state. “The family party puts in sincere efforts to strengthen only its family members,” the Prime Minister said.  

On Congress, he said opposition party leaders in the state have to seek permission from the Delhi family to take any decision. Greeting the crowd in Kannada, “Hoysala beedina sahodara sahodariyare, nimage nanna namaskaragalu”, he said Congress failed to protect the interests of farmers, common people and the poor, as the only agenda of its leaders was to enjoy power.  

When the Congress-led UPA government was in power, the urea scandal broke out, while the double-engine government at the state and Centre came out with nano urea and launched a scheme — Bharat Fertilizers — for farmers, the Prime Minister added.

Terming JDS the B team of Congress, he urged people to give a clear majority to BJP. “Congress will benefit if you vote for JDS. The state cannot develop if Congress comes to power in Karnataka,” he cautioned voters. 

Congress and JDS indulge in high drama before elections, but unite immediately after the results are declared, he ridiculed. The two parties also supported each other during debates in Parliament, he elaborated.

It was during the 2018 Assembly polls that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called JDS the B team of BJP, and now Modi has reversed it with an eye on winning more seats in the Old Mysuru region, which is the stronghold of JDS.

Campaigning for the party candidate CP Yogeshwara at Channapatna in Ramanagara district, Modi said, “For Congress and JDS, Karnataka is an ATM, but for BJP it is the growth engine of the country’s progress. JDS has openly declared that it can become a kingmaker by winning 15-20 seats. Karnataka has seen much drama with unstable governments for a long time where the fight is only for looting,” he alleged.

He slammed Congress, terming its guarantee schemes a bundle of lies as none of the promises made in other states have been implemented, including in Himachal Pradesh where it is in power. “Women there are still awaiting for Rs 2,500 per month and this is the true colour of that party,” the Prime Minister said.

