Bird strike: Karnataka Congress president’s chopper makes an emergency landing

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress president DK Shivakumar and others on board a helicopter they were travelling in had some anxious moments after a bird crashed into its windshield, resulting in an emergency landing on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place near Hosakote on the outskirts of Bengaluru when Shivakumar was on his way to Mulbagal in Kolar to address an election rally. Around 7-8 minutes after the chopper took off from Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru at 12.10 pm, a kite crashed into its windshield shattering a portion of it. The pilot managed to safely land the chopper at HAL airport in Bengaluru.

“I believe in God and this saved me,” Shivakumar said and also appreciated the pilot’s presence of mind. He said there were three birds in the air and the pilot had managed to avoid two of them, while the third one crashed into the windshield.

After landing at HAL Airport, Shivakumar continued his journey to Mulbagal by road. “Big mishap was averted. Thanks to the love, affection, and prayers of the people of the state, I am alive today and come here to address the rally,” he told reporters in Mulbagal.

An experienced helicopter pilot, who had worked with HAL, told TNIE that most helicopters will not have crash-resistant windshields as that makes the choppers heavy. After such incidents, pilots quickly assess the situation and depending on the damage caused to the chopper they decide to either land immediately or fly to the nearest airport.

