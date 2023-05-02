Home States Karnataka

BJP’s promise to provide free gas cylinders to BPL families in Karnataka is another jumla: Congress

Congress has criticised the BJP’s manifesto promise of providing three free gas cylinders every year to BPL families saying that the party failed to implement 90% of its assurances given in 2018.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Cooking gas, Gas cylinders

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state Congress has criticised the BJP’s manifesto promise of providing three free gas cylinders every year to BPL families in Karnataka saying that the saffron party failed to implement 90% of its assurances given in its 2018 election manifesto.  

Taking to Twitter, the Congress alleged that the BJP promised free gas cylinders for people in Uttar Pradesh and Goa before the polls in those states. “BJP had promised three free cylinders in UP and Goa. But after coming to power, BJP did not even give empty gas cylinders to the people in those states. The same drama has been performed in Karnataka. This is also a jumla called, Gas Subsidy Jumla,” the party tweeted.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah said the BJP was hoodwinking people and it was another ‘kiwi mele hoovu’. “The price of a cooking gas cylinder has increased by about Rs 700 under the BJP-led Union Government regime in the last nine years — from Rs 410 to Rs 1,105 and add to this they have removed the subsidy on cooking LPG gas. Now, they are hoodwinking the voters by promising three free cylinders,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad said, “In 2014, PM Modi said his sisters were shedding tears while cooking using coal and wood and announced the Ujwal Yojana for the poor... but they have no money to refill LPG cylinders because each cylinder which was around Rs 400 then has hit Rs 1100 now. Instead of tears, the women are now weeping blood while cooking for their family. This is the promise of Mr Vishwaguru.”

