Congress accuses PM of hurting religious sentiments by equating Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election manifesto.

Published: 02nd May 2023 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Congress at the receiving end for including the ban on Bajrang Dal in its manifesto, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday defended the party’s stand and rushed in to control the damage. “To compare Lord Hanuman as synonymous to any individual or organisation is an insult and the PM is hurting the feelings and sentiments of millions of Bhakta of Hanuman ji.

Of course, these canards were manufactured in the factory of B L Santosh, the self nominated Chanakya,” he tweeted. AICC spokesman Gourav Vallabh asked, “PM, a Dalit youth has been killed by the Bajrang Dal organization. Do you compare such an organization with Hanuman? Have you visited the home of this deceased young man? Did you ask your 40 per cent government to file a case against those who killed him? Do you mean Dalits are not Hindus? If you thought that they were also Hindus, why didn’t he give instructions to file a case against those who killed him?”

Congress spokesman Ramesh Babu told TNIE that there is no going back on the party’s decision as BJP is misinterpreting legal action as ban. “We have clarified that those organisations that violate the law of the land would be banned and action will happen in a due course,” he said.

