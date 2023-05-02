HDK-led govt will come to power in Karnataka, predicts Former PM Gowda

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Monday urged voters to support the party in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections and make HD Kumaraswamy the chief minister once again. Addressing a rally in Mangaluru North constituency, Gowda urged supporters not to rest but work towards the victory of JDS candidates. Gowda reminded the voters that it was Kumaraswamy who as CM waived farm loans. He said that it was Congress which came up with a proposal for a coalition government in 2018. "Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Ghulam Nabi Azad met me and offered to make Kumaraswamy the CM and you know what happened later. I don't give priority to Modi's statements nor do I criticise them. I will not make any personal comments against Modi. He has the freedom to talk. On May 13, Kumaraswamy-led government will come to power," the veteran politician said.