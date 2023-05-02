Karnataka assembly elections 2023: Congress leader opposes party's Madikeri candidate, resigns

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Senior Congress leader BA Jeevijaya has declared to quit the Congress party.

Addressing a press meet in Madikeri, Jeevijaya said, “The Congress party has given the election ticket from Madikeri constituency to an outsider. I have faced victory and loss in several elections. I have made wrong decisions in my political life. But I have never misused my power. I joined Congress to fight communal disharmony and to unite all communities. But my opinions have not found any suitable addressing at the party.”

He confirmed that he had written to the high command opposing the decision of the party to give a ticket to Dr Mantar Gowda, who he called an ‘outsider’. “But my suggestions were ignored. Hence, I will support a local candidate from the district,” he said. He opined that a candidate from outside the district cannot solve the burning issues of ‘jamma bane’ and ‘Kasthuri Rangan’ reports.

When the media questioned if he would support BJP candidate Appachu Ranjan, he responded by saying, “Why can’t I support him?”

But he refused to declare his support to the BJP.

He shared that he recently met with Ranjan and added, “I asked him not to involve himself in communal politics and I received a positive answer. So, Why can’t I support him? Even JD(S) candidate Napanda Muthappa is a good candidate,” he said.

