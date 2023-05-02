Karnataka nets record GST of Rs 14,593 crore

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s GST collection has touched Rs 14,593 crore, which is a record. Although technically, Karnataka is now second only to Maharashtra (Rs 33,196 crore), experts say Karnataka has again beaten Gujarat (Rs 11,721) to third place and Tamil Nadu (Rs 11,559 crore) to fourth place.

The erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh is fifth with a collection at Rs 9949 crore --Telangana Rs 5622 and Andhra Pradesh Rs 4329.

Karnataka’s achievement was lauded by CM Bommai before the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

FKCCI’s GST committee chairman BT Manohar said, “There has been a remarkable improvement in economic activities and domestic consumption. Import of goods and service and rate of compliance have also improved sharply. The generation of e-way bills and e-invoices have improved and this helped Karnataka collect more GST.’’

Sources said the GST collections have improved due to the new strategies of the state commercial tax officials. However, the officials refused to comment in view of the Model Code of Conduct.

