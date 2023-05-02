Karnataka polls: Not in CM race, never lobbied for posts, says senior BJP leader Yatnal

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Vijayapura City MLA and senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday said that he was not in the race for the chief minister’s post in Karnataka after the May 10 Assembly elections. Addressing the media here, Yatnal said that he was never after any position and never lobbied for any post.

“My only concerns were only to provide reservation to my community (Lingayats) and development of my constituency. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has fulfilled both. My next goal is to bring the BJP government back to power and protect the Hindutva ideology,” he said. On discussions within the party to make a Lingayat the next CM if the BJP wins the polls, the senior legislator said, “Lingayats are traditional voters of the BJP and the party was not ready to lose their votes. But other parties were indulging in a misinformation campaign and unnecessarily targeted Union Minister Pralhad Joshi despite him clarifying his stand.”

Lashing out at JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy, Yatnal said, “As I was with the JDS earlier, I know how much the party respects the Lingayats. We know how they treated former CMs JH Patel and SR Bommai and also Basavaraj Horatti.

Now, Kumaraswamy is telling the BJP to make Joshi or BL Santosh as the CM.”Continuing his tirade against the JDS, the former Union minister said, “Earlier, Kumaraswamy said a Dalit would be made the CM and later said a Muslim ... but now he is saying that he would become the CM. The JDS does not respect Lingayats, Kurubas and even Dalits... after this election, Kumaraswamy will become politically irrelevant.”

On former CM Jagadish Shettar quitting the BJP to join the Congress, he said, “Being his (Shettar) good friend I fought with BS Yediyurappa to make Shettar BJP state president. Despite enjoying the positions given by the party, he decided to quit just over not getting the ticket. It is a blunder on part of Shettar.”

